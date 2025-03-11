© 2025 KSMU Radio
Education
Missouri State Journal

MSU youth summer programs help students explore their passions

By Kayla Guilbault
Published March 11, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
Wide shot of the carillon tower and fountain on campus with magnolia flowers and an evergreen tree in the foreground.
Photo by Jesse Scheve
Youth summer programs are designed to suit a variety of interests from music to biology.

Missouri State University’s summer programs cover a variety of subjects, offering a little something for everyone.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

Summer is more than just a break from school — it’s an opportunity to grow, explore and get a head start on the future. Missouri State University is offering a variety of summer programs for middle and high school students, giving them hands-on learning experiences while connecting them with expert faculty.

Lucie Amberg, director of communications for the office of the provost at Missouri State University, joined the Missouri State Journal to discuss the wide range of programs available.

To learn more about program offerings and to register, visit MissouriState.Edu/Summer.

Read the full show transcript.

Kayla Guilbault
Kayla Guilbault is the digital marketing coordinator for Missouri State University. She has a BS in Psychology from Drury University and nearly a decade of experience in marketing and communications. When she’s not working, she is a skater and serves as the Ad, Merch and Media Committee head for Springfield Roller Derby.<br/><br/><br/>
