Here's how to start smart this school year

As a new school year begins, it’s the perfect time for students to hit refresh, not just on notebooks and schedules, but on mindset and motivation.

Mentally preparing for a successful academic year starts with setting a clear intention: What do you want this year to feel like, and what are you working toward? Grounding yourself in a purpose, whether it’s earning a certain GPA, landing an internship or simply feeling more balanced, can help.

Alaina Smith, assistant director of access and success programs at Missouri State University, shares more about how students can prepare mentally and practically for the year ahead.

