-
Live performances of opera return to the Springfield area during the next two months. Dr. Ann Marie Daehn, Associate Professor of Voice and Opera at…
-
The Gillioz Theatre has announced on their website that the theater "always prioritizes the safety and security of its audiences, artists and staff, and…
-
The Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central East, presents the “Frozen Sing-A-Long” Sunday August 25th at 3:00pm, in collaboration with Springfield Little…
-
Judy Collins and Stephen Stills had a famous—and, as both readily acknowledge, tumultuous—romance in the late 1960s. It didn’t last, though it did inspire…
-
There’s a new showstopper in town—but it’s not really new at all. In fact, it’s a very old chandelier—over seven feet tall and carrying 70 pounds worth of…
-
Love... magic... destiny. Springfield Regional Opera presents a much-loved operatic fairy tale for young and old, Mozart's "The Magic Flute", Friday and…
-
It's an evening of firsts for the Springfield-Drury Civic Orchestra, as they play their first-ever concert in the Gillioz Theatre tonight as 7:30pm, and…
-
There can be few sounds in pop music over the last fifty years as instantly recognizable as the smooth trumpet and playful, Latin-tinged tunes of Herb…
-
Pleasant Hope natives JC Fisher and Carla Wooton are brother and sister. He claims she was always the musical one in the family, while playing ball was…
-
March 11th and 12th Springfield Regional Opera presents an opera you can’t refuse! It’s an updated version of Donizetti’s comic masterpiece “Don…