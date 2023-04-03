© 2023 KSMU Radio
Arts News
Gillioz Theatre to offer expanded Midweek Movie Matinee schedule

By Randy Stewart
Published April 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT
(Photo courtesy Gillioz Theatre)
Courtesy Gillioz Center for Arts and Entertainment

The Gillioz Theatre showed movies from 1926 until 1980. Last season, they re-introduced movie showings to their annual schedule of live performances.

The Gillioz presented an abbreviated schedule of seven Midweek Movie Matinees last season, and they are ramping up the series this year, with 21 weekly films, two movies a month now through November, every other Wednesday at 2 p.m., says Gillioz Theatre Executive Director Geoff Steele.

He adds that, due to the time of day the movies are being show, the series is tailor-made for those age 60 and over — but they're open to people of all ages, says Steele. Admission is $5, or $10 for a "combo" ticket including admission, popcorn and one non-alcoholic beverage.

If you're age 60 or more, and are a Greene County resident, you can receive a free combo ticket by offering proof of age and residency at the Gillioz box office, a perk made possible by Greene County Senior Citizens' Services Fund

The first two movies in the Matinee series at the Gillioz are the 1968 Hollywood action thriller "Bullitt" starring Steve McQueen on April 5, and the popular 1982 Australian film "The Man From Snowy River."

For information, visit gillioz.org or call 417-863-9491.

Randy Stewart
