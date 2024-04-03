10 years in the making: Edoardo Zucchetti discusses his documentary about a Springfield-born opera star
The director of An OverKnight Success: The Crazy Life of an Opera Singer, which recently premiered at the Gillioz Theatre in Springfield, stopped by KSMU to talk about the film.
Florence, Italy-based Edoardo Zucchetti works in theatre, opera and film. He’s made a number of documentaries, including a feature debut centering on the relationship between Patti Smith and the city of Florence. He met Springfield native and opera star Michael Spyres while working backstage, and out of their friendship grew a documentary that took 10 years to film. Ahead of that documentary's premier, KSMU's Ben Verstraete got the chance to sit down with Zucchetti for an interview.
