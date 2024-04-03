© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Spring Fundraiser begins April 13! Make your pledge early and support programming on KSMU.

10 years in the making: Edoardo Zucchetti discusses his documentary about a Springfield-born opera star

KSMU | By Ben Verstraete
Published April 3, 2024 at 1:18 PM CDT
Verstraete (left) and Zuchetti (right).
Lindsay Wheatley
Ben (left) and Edoardo (right).

The director of An OverKnight Success: The Crazy Life of an Opera Singer, which recently premiered at the Gillioz Theatre in Springfield, stopped by KSMU to talk about the film.

Florence, Italy-based Edoardo Zucchetti works in theatre, opera and film. He’s made a number of documentaries, including a feature debut centering on the relationship between Patti Smith and the city of Florence. He met Springfield native and opera star Michael Spyres while working backstage, and out of their friendship grew a documentary that took 10 years to film. Ahead of that documentary's premier, KSMU's Ben Verstraete got the chance to sit down with Zucchetti for an interview.

Hear the excerpt from the interview by clicking the "Listen" button above.
Tags
News Springfield MOGillioz TheatreMichael Spyres
Ben Verstraete
See stories by Ben Verstraete