10 years in the making: Edoardo Zucchetti discusses his documentary about a Springfield-born opera star

Florence, Italy-based Edoardo Zucchetti works in theatre, opera and film. He’s made a number of documentaries, including a feature debut centering on the relationship between Patti Smith and the city of Florence. He met Springfield native and opera star Michael Spyres while working backstage, and out of their friendship grew a documentary that took 10 years to film. Ahead of that documentary's premier, KSMU's Ben Verstraete got the chance to sit down with Zucchetti for an interview.

Hear the excerpt from the interview by clicking the "Listen" button above.

