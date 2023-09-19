Headhunters drummer Mike Clark talks about touring, improvisation and being funky.

The Headhunters are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. The band was formed by Herbie Hancock in the 1970s, but the group has released six albums on its own, most recently Speakers in the House last year.

They're playing the Gillioz Theatre in downtown Springfield on Friday, September 22, as part of their 50th anniversary tour, so KSMU's Ben Verstraete sat down with Mike Clark, drummer and band leader, to discuss the band, their dynamic and their music.

You can hear the interview by clicking on the "listen" button above.

