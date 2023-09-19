© 2023 KSMU Radio
Headhunters drummer Mike Clark talks about touring, improvisation and being funky.

KSMU | By Ben Verstraete
Published September 19, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT
The Headhunters
Bill Summers and Mike Clark, band leaders of The Headhunters

KSMU's student arts reporter Ben Verstraete chats with Clark ahead of the Headhunters' appearance at the Gillioz Theatre on Friday, September 22.

The Headhunters are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. The band was formed by Herbie Hancock in the 1970s, but the group has released six albums on its own, most recently Speakers in the House last year.

They're playing the Gillioz Theatre in downtown Springfield on Friday, September 22, as part of their 50th anniversary tour, so KSMU's Ben Verstraete sat down with Mike Clark, drummer and band leader, to discuss the band, their dynamic and their music.

You can hear the interview by clicking on the "listen" button above.

News jazzGillioz TheatreThe Headhunters
Ben Verstraete
