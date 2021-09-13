-
In the midst of a pandemic and with a big election right around the corner, there's something light hearted taking place this week in Springfield to help…
Three cheetah cubs at Dickerson Park Zoo are being hand raised by zoo staff. The babies, two boys and a girl, were delivered October 1 by cesarean section…
A type of animal that used to be at Dickerson Park Zoo years ago has returned to Springfield.Joey Powell, spokesperson for the zoo, says the zoo now has…
Dickerson Park Zoo has shared more information about its reopening plan. The zoo will open to Friends of the Zoo members only May 26 through 28. It will…
Dickerson Park Zoo rescued five young barn owls earlier this summer, and, Thursday, the Missouri Department of Conservation took them to their new homes…
Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo has a new resident. Five-year-old siamang, Sebastian, came from the Montgomery Zoo in Alabama. He’s currently in a…
Many people in Springfield have seen Phoenix, a bald eagle at Dickerson Park Zoo, at the zoo or during a program she was part of. And if they haven’t,…
One day after Dickerson Park Zoo had to euthanize its female Malayan Tiger, Petra, it has announced the birth of a maned wolf pup, born on January 4. The…
Petra, an 18 1/2 –year-old Malayan tiger who came to Springfield's Dickerson Park Zoo from the San Diego Zoo in 2004, was humanely euthanized Tuesday due…
Visitors to Dickerson Park Zoo will be able to see a new animal species. A pair of swift foxes now calls the zoo home. Peggy, a ten-year-old female, came…