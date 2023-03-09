Cougar cub, miniature zebu latest residents at Dickerson Park Zoo

One of Dickerson Park Zoo’s newest residents is just two months old, and he will eventually join the animals at the petting zoo.

The miniature zebu named Drifter is being socialized on walks through zoo grounds with zookeepers.

Zebus are native to India and are only 34 to 42 inches tall, according to the zoo. “They have a gentle temperament and are very social.”

Dickerson Park Zoo / Zebu calf at Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield, Missouri

Zebus are a type of cattle and are characterized by a large hump on their shoulders and a long flap of skin called a dewlap on its chest. They sometimes have droopy ears.

Drifter is still too small to join the goats, sheep and donkey at the petting zoo, but zookeepers hope he’ll be ready by late March.

The zoo recently welcomed a female cougar cub. The orphaned cub, named Drax by zoo staff, was found by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and is about four-months-old.

Zoo spokesperson Joey Powell said she’ll be slowly introduced to the adult female cougar, Cali, as soon as she’s built up strength. She is currently not on exhibit.

Dickerson Park Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests may stay in the park one hour after the admission gate closes. Admission is $17 for adults and teens, $12 for kids 3-12, $14 for ages 60+, and free for kids two and under and FOZ members.