© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our signal on 88.7 FM out of Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to a technical issue. We're working to resolve the problem and will be back with you as soon as we can. In the meantime, KSMU can be streamed from our site or the NPR app.

Dickerson Park Zoo closes some bird exhibits after migrating wild goose tests positive for bird flu

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published April 2, 2025 at 11:40 AM CDT
Bright pink flamingos on a snowy field at Dickerson Park Zoo.
Courtesy Dickerson Park Zoo Facebook
The flamingo aviary at Dickerson Park Zoo is temporarily closed as of April 2, 2025. The zoo posted this photo of flamingos at the park over social media back in February 2024.

In a social media update Wednesday, Dickerson Park Zoo stressed that none of the animals at the zoo are currently infected with bird flu.

But a wild Canada goose migrating through the zoo area recently tested positive for bird flu, specifically HPAI, or Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

The USDA says HPAI strains of bird flu are deadly to domestic poultry, like chickens or turkeys, and can wipe out entire flocks within a matter of days.

In response the zoo has taken some birds off exhibit — and temporarily closed the flamingo aviary. Zoo caregivers are following strict health and safety protocols.

The zoo says it will announce when birds go back on exhibit over social media.

The USDA says bird flu is a major threat to the poultry industry, animal health, trade, and the economy worldwide. The feds advise producers or owners who suspect any animal disease to contact their veterinarian right away.
Tags
News bird fluDickerson Park Zoo
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
See stories by Gregory Holman