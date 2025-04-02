Dickerson Park Zoo closes some bird exhibits after migrating wild goose tests positive for bird flu

But a wild Canada goose migrating through the zoo area recently tested positive for bird flu, specifically HPAI, or Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

The USDA says HPAI strains of bird flu are deadly to domestic poultry, like chickens or turkeys, and can wipe out entire flocks within a matter of days.

In response the zoo has taken some birds off exhibit — and temporarily closed the flamingo aviary. Zoo caregivers are following strict health and safety protocols.

The zoo says it will announce when birds go back on exhibit over social media.

The USDA says bird flu is a major threat to the poultry industry, animal health, trade, and the economy worldwide. The feds advise producers or owners who suspect any animal disease to contact their veterinarian right away.