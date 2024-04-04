Mike Crocker, who has worked at Dickerson Park Zoo for nearly 5 decades, retires

After 48 years at Dickerson Park Zoo, the facility’s longtime director has retired.

Mike Crocker started at the zoo as a reptile keeper in July of 1976, became superintendent in 1988 and has been there ever since.

During an interview last summer, Crocker and Zoo spokesperson Joey Powell talked about his retirement.

"I mean, it's my second home," said Crocker. "I've been here much of my life, but I'm getting old and getting tired, and so it's time for somebody else to take over."

Powell reminded him, "You know, we're short on docents."

Last week, the Springfield-Greene County Park Board gave him a sendoff with a proclamation by Springfield Mayor Ken McClure.

"It's my honor and privilege on behalf of the City of Springfield to proclaim that today, Thursday, March 28, is Mike Crocker Day in the City of Springfield," said McClure. "So be it."

Crocker has always been fascinated by snakes – even as a child, and that passion only grew stronger as he got older.

"Biology class field trips, led by Dr. Robert Wilkinson at Missouri State University, took me to fascinating places filled with snakes and other wildlife," said Crocker. "In the summer of 1970, on bivouac in Army ROTC summer camp at Fort Riley, Kansas in the heat of mid-summer, I laid awake in my tent one night puzzling over how to slip out of the tent and the camp unseen to get to the off-limits bunker a few yards out in front of us that was reportedly infested with rattlesnakes,"

He told the crowd gathered to celebrate him about a time he got wrapped up at home by a 10’ python and was unable to get free. He managed to get to a wall phone, and, with his free hand, called a longtime friend and mentor who lived nearby to come rescue him.

Crocker said he’s been fortunate to have spent his life working at his hometown zoo. But he’s not walking away for good. He plans to help capture injured raptors and to teach some education programs at Dickerson Park Zoo. But he also plans to spend more time with family and go fishing with friends.