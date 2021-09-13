-
Hundreds Of Pounds Of Garbage Removed, Sense Of Community Strengthened, During Branson Trash PickupsThere’s a lot less trash along Branson streets after three trash pickups coordinated by Branson’s newest member of the Board of Aldermen. Julia King came…
-
The final candidate list for the upcoming Branson Board of Aldermen election has been announced. Three people are vying to become Branson Mayor: Karen…
-
The Branson Board of Aldermen has approved a contract to purchase land to build a new Branson Police Department building. The 5.5-acres, at Forsythe St.…
-
The Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation has received a donation from the City of Branson to help weatherize homes.The Branson Board of Aldermen…
-
A program in Branson to help keep those who might wander away safe is expanding. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) has awarded a $5,000 grant to…
-
The Branson Board of Aldermen recently passed a primary seat belt ordinance, and that law goes into effect May 1. But the city has announced that the…
-
The Branson Police Department has announced a new police chief.According to a press release from the city, Jeff Matthews will bring 33 years of law…
-
The City of Branson hopes new improvements it’s made at the Compton Sewer Treatment Plant will help protect critical infrastructure.According to city…
-
A recent purchase by the Branson Police Department is designed to find someone quickly if they wander off. The $10,000 purchase included seven "tracker"…
-
A World War II statue in Branson depicts 50 soldiers storming a beach. The 15-ton, bronze statue was purchased along with two others from Cornerstone Bank…