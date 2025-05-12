Branson takes next steps toward a potential indoor sports facility

Branson officials are considering an indoor sports facility that would provide year-round recreation for residents but would also attract tournaments to the city.

The Sports Facilities Companies or SFC will guide the city’s next steps, according to Branson City Administrator Cathy Stepp.

“It’s the next logical point for us in our, you know, a regional effort that our Taney County Partnership group had embarked upon several months back in looking to the feasibility of bringing something really big and transformative to the Branson area,” she said.

SFC will conduct a comprehensive market analysis, assess economic impact and projected financial performance, explore funding and partnership strategies and support conceptual design and programming. City officials said in a statement that the process will help determine the feasibility, scope and scale of the facility to prepare for potential future design and construction phases.

Stepp said they want to put the facility in the heart of the city. They have a couple of locations in mind but haven’t yet announced them. She expects that to happen soon.

She said she expects an indoor sports facility to help smooth out Branson’s economy.

“We’ve got what we call the off season January through March where things really slow down,” Stepp said. “And then we see that pick up again in March and carry us through Christmas. This is really going to transform that and make January through March, which is typical tournament time in youth sports -- really puts us on the map for that.”

Stepp said it’s estimated a new indoor sports facility, with multiple basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts, could be up to a $30 million a year boost to Branson’s economy.

The city’s contract with SFC is for up to $40,000.

In a statement, Branson Mayor Larry Milton said, "Branson city government is taking the lead in exploring how to deliver this game-changing asset our community has long desired. An indoor sports facility would expand recreational opportunities for our residents and create an exciting new draw for visitors year-round."