New alderman is chosen in Branson

The City of Branson has a new alderman. Thomas “Artie” Lucas has been appointed to fill the alderman position previously held by Cody Fenton. Fenton moved out of Ward II, making him ineligible to finish the last year of his two-year term.

Lucas served two years on the Kansas House of Representatives and three terms as chairman of his home county commission in Kansas. He’s volunteer chaplain for Cox Medical Center and volunteer assistant chaplain for Branson Fire & Rescue. He’s lived in Branson for six years.

“We feel so fortunate that Artie is interested in serving our City,” said Branson Mayor Larry Milton in a statement. “He’s a businessman, former legislator, a Veteran, and he is highly principled. Additionally, Artie and his wife are very engaged in Branson area activities. I also want to mention that he’s a very personable individual – we believe he will make a terrific alderman."