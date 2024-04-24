© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It’s not too late to support our Spring Fundraiser! Make your pledge of support today!

New alderman is chosen in Branson

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published April 24, 2024 at 6:50 AM CDT
Thomas "Artie" Lucas with the Branson Board of Aldermen behind him
City of Branson
Thomas "Artie" Lucas with the Branson Board of Aldermen behind him

Thomas "Artie" Lucas replaces Cody Fenton who moved out of Ward II.

The City of Branson has a new alderman. Thomas “Artie” Lucas has been appointed to fill the alderman position previously held by Cody Fenton. Fenton moved out of Ward II, making him ineligible to finish the last year of his two-year term.

Lucas served two years on the Kansas House of Representatives and three terms as chairman of his home county commission in Kansas. He’s volunteer chaplain for Cox Medical Center and volunteer assistant chaplain for Branson Fire & Rescue. He’s lived in Branson for six years.

“We feel so fortunate that Artie is interested in serving our City,” said Branson Mayor Larry Milton in a statement. “He’s a businessman, former legislator, a Veteran, and he is highly principled. Additionally, Artie and his wife are very engaged in Branson area activities. I also want to mention that he’s a very personable individual – we believe he will make a terrific alderman."
Tags
News City of BransonBranson Board of Aldermen
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky