Those who want to run for Branson Board of Aldermen may fill out Declarations of Candidacy through December 26

Anyone interested in running for the Branson Board of Aldermen in April may fill out Declarations of Candidacy now. They’re being accepted through 5 p.m. on December 26.

Each of the city’s three wards will have an alderman position on the ballot April 2, 2024. Those currently holding the positions are Marshall Howden in Ward 1, Chuck Rodriguez in Ward 2 and Ralph LeBlanc in Ward 3.

Declarations of Candidacy must be filled out in person at the Branson City Clerk’s office at Branson City Hall.

So far, only LeBlanc and Howden have filled out declarations, according to the City of Branson’s website.

You can see a sample declaration packet and the current candidate list at bransonmo.gov on the Boards & Committees section. Sample paper packets are available in the clerk’s office.