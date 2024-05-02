© 2024 KSMU Radio
Branson celebrates the grand opening of its 1st new fire station in nearly 3 decades

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published May 2, 2024 at 9:50 AM CDT
Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin talks at the grand opening of Fire Station 4 on May 1, 2024
Michele Skalicky
Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin talks at the grand opening of Fire Station 4 on May 1, 2024

Fire Station #4 is on Champagne Blvd. on the city's southwest side.

When Branson opens a new fire station, it celebrates in a big way. Casey and the Atta Boys played for a crowd gathered Wednesday for the grand opening of the new Fire Station 4 in southwest Branson.

The city's fire chief, Ted Martin, said it had been 27 years since the last new fire station in the city, but the community has grown since then.

"As the city annexed towards the south, towards Point Royale and some of the condo resorts down south, we knew we needed to improve our response time," said Martin. "We were seeing response times hit around 12, 14, 16 minutes sometimes, and this should get us closer to a five minute response model for emergency incidents."

He said the new station, on Champagne Blvd., will improve response times citywide, benefiting residents, business owners and visitors.

The ribbon is cut using Jaws of Life at the new Branson Fire Station 4 on May 1, 2024
Michele Skalicky
The ribbon is cut using Jaws of Life at the new Branson Fire Station 4 on May 1, 2024

The station will have a captain, a driver engineer and two firefighters on duty 24/7 along with three fire engines and a ladder truck.

The Branson Fire Department has more than 50 personnel within the administration, operations, training/safety, technical services and emergency management divisions.

The $5 million station is funded through the 1/2-Cent Public Safety Sales Tax, which was approved by voters in 2017.

The city rang a bell and sounded sirens as the station's shiny red doors opened to the public.

News
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
