© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Branson mayor pro tem to fill in while Larry Milton recovers from back surgery

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published July 7, 2025 at 5:23 PM CDT
Branson City Hall
City of Branson
Branson City Hall

Milton experienced a medical event on Friday, which led to back surgery, according to the city.

The City of Branson’s Mayor Pro Tem Clay Cooper will preside over formal city meetings over the next few weeks while Mayor Larry Milton recovers from surgery.

According to the city in a statement, Milton experienced a medical event at his home Friday. He was taken to a medical facility in Springfield where he underwent successful back surgery.

Branson Mayor Larry Milton.
City of Branson
Branson Mayor Larry Milton.

The statement said Milton is "fully cognizant, is in good spirits and is maintaining a positive outlook." He’ll undergo physical therapy for the next several weeks as part of his recovery, which will impact his attendance at upcoming Branson Board of Aldermen meetings.

Milton was elected Branson mayor in April, 2021 after serving on the board of aldermen since 2018.

He has been a commercial real estate broker since 1981 and is currently the owner and broker of NAI Branson-Springfield, according to his bio on the City of Branson website.
Tags
City of BransonBranson City HallBranson Board of Aldermen
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky