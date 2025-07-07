Branson mayor pro tem to fill in while Larry Milton recovers from back surgery

The City of Branson’s Mayor Pro Tem Clay Cooper will preside over formal city meetings over the next few weeks while Mayor Larry Milton recovers from surgery.

According to the city in a statement, Milton experienced a medical event at his home Friday. He was taken to a medical facility in Springfield where he underwent successful back surgery.

City of Branson Branson Mayor Larry Milton.

The statement said Milton is "fully cognizant, is in good spirits and is maintaining a positive outlook." He’ll undergo physical therapy for the next several weeks as part of his recovery, which will impact his attendance at upcoming Branson Board of Aldermen meetings.

Milton was elected Branson mayor in April, 2021 after serving on the board of aldermen since 2018.

He has been a commercial real estate broker since 1981 and is currently the owner and broker of NAI Branson-Springfield, according to his bio on the City of Branson website.