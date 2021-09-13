-
Hundreds Of Pounds Of Garbage Removed, Sense Of Community Strengthened, During Branson Trash PickupsThere’s a lot less trash along Branson streets after three trash pickups coordinated by Branson’s newest member of the Board of Aldermen. Julia King came…
-
Branson Board of Aldermen meetings are moving to a virtual-only format. According to city officials in a news release, that’s because of “the continuing…
-
Face coverings are now required in public spaces in the city of Branson. The city’s board of aldermen voted four to one in favor of a masking ordinance…
-
Branson’s Board of Aldermen will hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss face coverings and the spread of the coronavirus.The meeting is set for 2 p.m.…
-
Plans for an aquarium in Branson are moving forward after the Branson Board of Aldermen this week voted to approve Tax Increment Financing for the…
-
The City of Branson is increasing security at City Hall. Starting Tuesday, January 22, anyone attending Branson Board of Aldermen meetings or Board of…
-
You can now be pulled over in Branson for not wearing a seat belt. The Branson Board of Aldermen voted in favor of a proposed seat belt ordinance making…
-
A vacant Branson Board of Alderman seat has been filled by a Branson performer. This week, the sitting Board of Alderman voted 4 to 1 for Kirsten Hart to…
-
Another round of revisions has been made to Branson’s proposed ordinance banning smoking in public places.Following six weeks of community input, the…