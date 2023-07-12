Branson Board of Aldermen to consider restrictions on drag shows

Drag shows could be limited in Branson under a proposed amendment to city code being considered by the city’s Board of Aldermen.

At a Branson Planning Commission meeting July 6, members heard public comment on the proposed restrictions.

At that meeting, Branson City Attorney Joe Lauber told the board city staff members were asked by Mayor Larry Milton this spring to begin working on a resolution to regulate drag shows.

He told the board it is “constitutionally challenging to create this type of legislation.”

The ordinance that was created, he said, imposes tighter restrictions on drag shows through three elements: Defining the term “drag show” and drag show establishments, limiting drag shows to the downtown zoning district and requiring a special permit before an establishment could be used for a drag show.

Even though the Branson Board of Aldermen wasn’t scheduled to discuss the proposed measure Tuesday night, about a dozen people spoke for and against it during the public comment portion of their meeting.

Singer and Branson resident Barbara Fairchild said, while she’s never seen a drag show and maybe she should, she told the aldermen they need to guard what Branson is built on.

"Because we could lose our town so quick," she said, "and I'm not just talking about drag shows or whatever, I'm talking about our moral foundations of what we need."

She left the podium to loud applause.

One of those speaking against the ordinance was Troy L Shirley Vaughan who performs in a drag show in Branson. Vaughan, who was born and raised in the town, said the show wasn’t brought to Branson for any reason other than for enjoyment by adults.

"That doesn't mean that there's nudity or sexual in-your-face or cuss words or anything like that," he said. "It's very tasteful because I love Branson, Missouri because it's my home."

Vaughan, who wore a shirt that read "Be kind to one another," encouraged others in the crowd not to judge but to get to know him and others in the LGBTQ+ community and to attend a show.

The Branson Board of Aldermen plans to hold a public hearing on the proposed ordinance July 25.

