The MSU Chorale will perform a 16-movement composition Sunday that's never been performed in public before. It tells the story of the 1906 lynching of…
Celebrations of black Americans’ culture, history and accomplishments are underway at Missouri State University.Black History Month, traditionally…
As events commemorating Black History Month come to a close, a local leader is reflecting on a decades-old gathering that continues to serve Springfield’s…
The Missouri State University Division for Diversity and Inclusion and the Faculty Center for Teaching and Learning welcome filmmaker and musician Patrick…