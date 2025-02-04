© 2025 KSMU Radio
Preserving legacy through the African American Heritage Trail

By Adair Seifert
Published February 4, 2025 at 9:45 AM CST
Sign for the Springfield-Greene County African-American Heritage Trail surrounded by autumn leaves.

Featuring historical markers throughout Springfield, the trail honors individuals and locations that have played a significant role in shaping the city’s African American heritage.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

The Springfield-Greene County African American Heritage Trail is a vital initiative dedicated to preserving the history of the local Black community.

Among the places and people highlighted along the trail is Mary Jean Price Walls, a key figure in the history of Missouri State University.

Dr. Lyle Foster, business owner and faculty member in the department of sociology, anthropology and gerontology at Missouri State University, explains the importance of Walls' story.

Adair Seifert
Adair Seifert has worked at Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the content strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. She is a content creator and social media manager and has a BS in communication studies from Evangel University.
