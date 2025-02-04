Preserving legacy through the African American Heritage Trail

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

The Springfield-Greene County African American Heritage Trail is a vital initiative dedicated to preserving the history of the local Black community.

Among the places and people highlighted along the trail is Mary Jean Price Walls, a key figure in the history of Missouri State University.

Dr. Lyle Foster, business owner and faculty member in the department of sociology, anthropology and gerontology at Missouri State University, explains the importance of Walls' story.

