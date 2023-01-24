Black Girl Talks impact community

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

Black History Month is a time to stop and pay tribute to the contributions African Americans have made to the United States. One of the ways Missouri State is paying tribute is by uplifting Black voices who are making a difference in their community.

Dr. Ashley Payne, assistant professor of psychology at Missouri State University, created a mentorship program for local Black adolescent girls called Black Girl Talks.

Payne explains the heart behind Black Girl Talks and the difference it's making in our community.

