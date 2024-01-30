© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Missouri State Journal

It's almost Black History Month, a time to focus on the Black community's triumphs, contributions and struggles

By Adair Seifert
Published January 30, 2024 at 9:43 AM CST
Nsey Benajah/Unsplash

Missouri State University's Dr. Lyle Foster explains the significance of the month.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

February is a time when people can come together to honor and reflect upon the Black community’s incredible contributions, struggles and triumphs.

Dr. Lyle Foster, business owner and faculty member in the department of sociology, anthropology and gerontology at Missouri State University, explains the significance of Black History Month and how you can celebrate and honor this month.

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri State JournalBlack History MonthLyle Foster
Adair Seifert
Adair Seifert has worked at Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the content strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. She is a content creator and social media manager and has a BS in communication studies from Evangel University.
See stories by Adair Seifert