It's almost Black History Month, a time to focus on the Black community's triumphs, contributions and struggles

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

February is a time when people can come together to honor and reflect upon the Black community’s incredible contributions, struggles and triumphs.

Dr. Lyle Foster, business owner and faculty member in the department of sociology, anthropology and gerontology at Missouri State University, explains the significance of Black History Month and how you can celebrate and honor this month.