Tour of the Globe returns next month, bringing a taste of the world to downtown Springfield

Our biweekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by Missouri State's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

You'll be able to experience cultures from around the world without leaving Springfield at Missouri State University's annual Tour of the Globe.

International students will share food, traditions and stories from their home countries, giving visitors a chance to discover what makes each culture unique and what connects us all.

Inspired by the 2026 FIFA World Cup, this year's theme, Passport to Play, celebrates sports and games from around the world.

In the latest Missouri State Journal, Daezia Smith from the Office of Global Education and Engagement and International Affairs graduate student Bianca Barriga share how the event builds connections between students and the Springfield community.

Save the date for Tour of the Globe.

Tour of the Globe is free, family-friendly and open to the public.

Read the transcript.