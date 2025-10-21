MSU Tour of the Globe event invites the community to experience pop culture around the world

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Pop culture goes global in downtown Springfield on Friday, November 7, 2025.

Daezia Smith from MSU’s Office of Global Education and Engagement talks about what you'll see, taste, hear and experience during the annual Tour of the Globe event hosted by Missouri State — and how the evening can spark friendships that last long after the music ends.

International students from more than 90 countries will share food, music and traditions during this free event.

Event details

When: Friday, Nov. 7, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Where: Jim D. Morris Center, 301 S. Jefferson Ave, Springfield, MO 65806

Who's invited: Open to the public

