Arts and Entertainment
Missouri State Journal

MSU Tour of the Globe event invites the community to experience pop culture around the world

By Kayla Guilbault
Published October 21, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
A woman and young boy fold origami at the Tour of the Globe event.
Image by Kevin White
Missouri State international students showcase the pop culture of their home countries to the greater Southwest Missouri community.

Missouri State University's international students take attendees around the world at this annual event — no passport required.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Pop culture goes global in downtown Springfield on Friday, November 7, 2025.

Daezia Smith from MSU’s Office of Global Education and Engagement talks about what you'll see, taste, hear and experience during the annual Tour of the Globe event hosted by Missouri State — and how the evening can spark friendships that last long after the music ends.

International students from more than 90 countries will share food, music and traditions during this free event.

Event details
When: Friday, Nov. 7, 5:30–7:30 p.m.
Where: Jim D. Morris Center, 301 S. Jefferson Ave, Springfield, MO 65806
Who's invited: Open to the public

Missouri State Journal Daezia SmithMissouri State University Community and Global PartnershipsCommunity EventsMissouri State JournalTour of the GlobeInternational Programs
Kayla Guilbault
Kayla Guilbault is the digital marketing coordinator for Missouri State University. She has a BS in Psychology from Drury University and nearly a decade of experience in marketing and communications. When she’s not working, she is a skater and serves as the Ad, Merch and Media Committee head for Springfield Roller Derby.<br/><br/><br/>
