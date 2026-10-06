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Missouri State Journal

Setting college students up to thrive

By Emily Yeap
Published October 6, 2026 at 10:58 AM CDT
A group of energetic Missouri State University students.
Missouri State University

Dr. P. Branson Johnson shares keys to student success.

Our biweekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by Missouri State's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Getting into college is one thing. Succeeding once you’re there is another. So, what helps students stay in college, overcome challenges and make it to graduation?

Dr. P. Brandon Johnson, Missouri State University’s new associate provost for student success, discusses what helps students thrive in college.

Read the full audio transcript

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Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityStudent AffairsDr. P. Brandon Johnson
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap