Setting college students up to thrive

Our biweekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by Missouri State's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Getting into college is one thing. Succeeding once you’re there is another. So, what helps students stay in college, overcome challenges and make it to graduation?

Dr. P. Brandon Johnson, Missouri State University’s new associate provost for student success, discusses what helps students thrive in college.

Read the full audio transcript