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Missouri State Journal

This year's Mo State Public Affairs Conference will focus on the power of connection

By Emily Yeap
Published September 15, 2026 at 9:45 AM CDT
The Citizen Scholar statue.

The theme of the Public Affairs Conference 2026 is "The We Factor: Building Connections that Matter."

Our biweekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by Missouri State's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Connections are at the heart of the annual Public Affairs Conference 2026 at Missouri State University.

Themed “The We Factor: Building Connections That Matter,” this year’s conference from Sept. 29-Oct. 1 will explore how the connections we build can strengthen our communities. It's free and open to the public and features in-person speakers, live virtual panels and pre- and post-conference events.

Dr. Kevin Evans, 2026 public affairs fellow, conference chair and professor of geology, and Stacey Trewatha-Bach, assistant director of public affairs support, share more.

View the conference schedule

Read the full audio transcript

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityOffice of Public Affairs SupportCollege of Natural and Applied Sciencesgeography, geology and planningStacey Trewatha-BachDr. Kevin Evans
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
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