This year's Mo State Public Affairs Conference will focus on the power of connection

Our biweekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by Missouri State's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Connections are at the heart of the annual Public Affairs Conference 2026 at Missouri State University.

Themed “The We Factor: Building Connections That Matter,” this year’s conference from Sept. 29-Oct. 1 will explore how the connections we build can strengthen our communities. It's free and open to the public and features in-person speakers, live virtual panels and pre- and post-conference events.

Dr. Kevin Evans, 2026 public affairs fellow, conference chair and professor of geology, and Stacey Trewatha-Bach, assistant director of public affairs support, share more.

View the conference schedule

Read the full audio transcript