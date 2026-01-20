Want to eat healthier this year? Keep it simple

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

A new year brings with it fresh goals. For many of us, improving the way we eat is high on that list.

To be successful, avoid focusing on drastic diets or overwhelming meal plans. Instead, start with small, simple, everyday decisions.

Registered dietitian nutritionist Stephanie Mitchell Urich offers some practical, realistic tips and advice for building healthier eating habits that last. Urich is also a clinical instructor of nutrition and dietetics in the School of Health Sciences at Missouri State University.

