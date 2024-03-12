© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Missouri State Journal

Being mindful while eating can lead to healthier choices, according to an MSU nutrition professor

By Emily Yeap
Published March 12, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
A woman savoring a plate of food.
Andrea Piacquadio
/
Pexels

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Jaime Gnau, who teaches nutrition and dietetics at Missouri State University, discusses mindful eating and its benefits.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In our busy and hurried lives, it can often be difficult to take the time to enjoy and focus on the food we’re eating. But slowing down and becoming more aware of our food helps us to have healthier eating behaviors.

In light of National Nutrition Month, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Jaime Gnau talks about mindful eating and its benefits. She’s also clinical assistant professor of nutrition and dietetics at Missouri State University.

Read the full audio transcript

Tags
Missouri State Journal nutritionMissouri State University
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
Related Content
Load More