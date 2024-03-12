Being mindful while eating can lead to healthier choices, according to an MSU nutrition professor

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In our busy and hurried lives, it can often be difficult to take the time to enjoy and focus on the food we’re eating. But slowing down and becoming more aware of our food helps us to have healthier eating behaviors.

In light of National Nutrition Month, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Jaime Gnau talks about mindful eating and its benefits. She’s also clinical assistant professor of nutrition and dietetics at Missouri State University.

