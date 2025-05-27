© 2025 KSMU Radio
Missouri State Journal

Celebrating 50 years of providing cultural resource management

By Emily Yeap
Published May 27, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
A team from the Bernice S. Warren Center for Archaeological Research stakes out test units during its 2023 summer field school at Bull Mills in Christian County.
Bernice S. Warren Center for Archaeological Research
A team from the Bernice S. Warren Center for Archaeological Research stakes out test units during its 2023 summer field school at Bull Mills in Christian County, Missouri.

How the Center for Archaeological Research has grown and impacted communities since 1975.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

This year, the Bernice S. Warren Center for Archaeological Research, also known as “CAR,” turns 50.

Located at Missouri State University, CAR is the only public research center dedicated to the archaeology of Missouri and the Ozarks. It’s also headquarters to the Missouri Archaeological Society.

CAR’s director, Kevin Cupka Head, highlights the center’s work, impact and plans for its 50th anniversary celebration.

Read the full audio transcript

Explore CAR

Missouri State Journal Ozarks historyOzarks cultureCenter for Archaeological ResearchKevin Cupka HeadReynolds College of Arts, Social Sciences and HumanitiesMissouri State University
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
