Celebrating 50 years of providing cultural resource management

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

This year, the Bernice S. Warren Center for Archaeological Research, also known as “CAR,” turns 50.

Located at Missouri State University, CAR is the only public research center dedicated to the archaeology of Missouri and the Ozarks. It’s also headquarters to the Missouri Archaeological Society.

CAR’s director, Kevin Cupka Head, highlights the center’s work, impact and plans for its 50th anniversary celebration.

Read the full audio transcript

Explore CAR