Archaeology in downtown Springfield reveals visions of the past

By Djene Bajalan,
Patrick Needham
Published October 3, 2024 at 12:06 PM CDT

In this episode, Djene and Patrick speak with Kevin Cupka-Head and Jennifer Rideout of the Warren Center for Archaeological Research about a current project in downtown Springfield.

The city of Springfield, Missouri was founded in the 1830's, but the area has been inhabited for thousands of years. As the city begins work to "daylight" the small stream known as Jordan Creek in its downtown area, a group of Archaeologists from the Warren Center for Archaeological Research at Missouri State University spent part of the summer digging beneath the blacktop of a large parking lot across from Brick City to investigate the site for traces of historical and prehistorical human activity. In this episode of Talking History, we talk to Kevin Cupka-Head and Jennifer Rideout about the role of archaeology in the development of the historical record, the history of downtown Springfield, and the future of Jordan Valley.

Kevin Cupka-Head is Director of the Warren Center for Archaeological Research at Missouri State University. Jennifer Rideout is a Research Archaeologist with the Center.

Djene Bajalan
Djene Bajalan is a historian and a member of the faculty in the Department of History at Missouri State University. He was born, raised, and educated in the United Kingdom and holds a DPhil in Oriental Studies from the University of Oxford. His research focuses on the Ottoman Empire and he teaches courses on the history of the Middle East.<br/><br/>
Patrick Needham
AWS Certified Welder, father, artist, non-traditional Interior Design student, and lifelong learner, Patrick Needham had a love of history instilled in him at an early age by his parents, both teachers. Born in Colorado and raised in Taney County, Missouri, Pat loves the Ozarks with the zeal of a convert. Not formally trained in history, he brings an enthusiastic layman touch to the show. He hopes his fellow Ozarkers find lessons and parallels in the past.
