© 2023 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Spring Fundraiser begins April 14! Make your pledge early and support programming on KSMU.
Missouri State Journal
Missouri State Journal

With grocery prices spiking, can folks still eat healthy on a budget?

By Emily Yeap
Published April 4, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT
A family looking at fruits in a grocery store.
Greta Hoffman
/
Pexels

Registered dietitian Natalie Allen offers advice.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

As Americans continue to deal with inflation, many people are feeling the pinch at the grocery store.

Prices for essential food items like eggs, fruits and vegetables, meat and pasta have spiked considerably. With grocery bills getting bigger, is it still possible to eat healthy within budget?

While it may be challenging and require more planning, it is possible, according to registered dietitian Natalia Allen. Allen, who’s also clinical assistant professor of Nutrition and Dietetics at Missouri State University, shares some helpful tips and ideas.

Read the full audio transcript

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityMcQueary College of Health and Human ServicesdieteticsDepartment of Public Health and Sports MedicineNatalie Allen
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the public relations specialist in the office of strategic communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
Related Content
Load More