With grocery prices spiking, can folks still eat healthy on a budget?

As Americans continue to deal with inflation, many people are feeling the pinch at the grocery store.

Prices for essential food items like eggs, fruits and vegetables, meat and pasta have spiked considerably. With grocery bills getting bigger, is it still possible to eat healthy within budget?

While it may be challenging and require more planning, it is possible, according to registered dietitian Natalia Allen. Allen, who’s also clinical assistant professor of Nutrition and Dietetics at Missouri State University, shares some helpful tips and ideas.

