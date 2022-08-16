© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Missouri State Journal
Missouri State Journal

In a MSU lab, scientists ask: how can we use technology to understand our own behavior?

Published August 16, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT
Hub_21979-7730.jpg
Jesse Scheve
/
Dr. Jordan Belisle (left) with one of his students in the HUB Research Lab.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

Science has helped us understand our world better and improve our quality of life.

It can also be used for understanding human behavior and trying to influence it to benefit society. That’s the goal of the Humans Understanding Behavior (HUB) Research Lab at Missouri State University.

Dr. Jordan Belisle, associate professor of psychology at Missouri State, oversees the lab. He discusses the lab’s work and impact.

Read more about Belisle's research and the Hub Research Lab on Mind's Eye.

Read the full audio transcript

Tags

Missouri State Journal Missouri State UnversityMcQueary College of Health and Human ServicesPsychology DepartmentDr. Jordan Belisle
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the public relations specialist in the office of strategic communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
Related Content
Load More