In a MSU lab, scientists ask: how can we use technology to understand our own behavior?

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

Science has helped us understand our world better and improve our quality of life.

It can also be used for understanding human behavior and trying to influence it to benefit society. That’s the goal of the Humans Understanding Behavior (HUB) Research Lab at Missouri State University.

Dr. Jordan Belisle, associate professor of psychology at Missouri State, oversees the lab. He discusses the lab’s work and impact.

Read more about Belisle's research and the Hub Research Lab on Mind's Eye.

Read the full audio transcript

