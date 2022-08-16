Here's how to define a 'superfood'—and which ones to stock up on this fall.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

As fall approaches, there are many in-season, nutrient-rich foods you can add to your diet.

These fall "superfoods" include items from apples to butternut squash to pomegranates and pumpkins.

Registered dietitian Natalie Allen talks about superfoods and highlights a few good choices for the fall. She’s also clinical assistant professor in the Department of Public Health and Sports Medicine at Missouri State University. Play the program by clicking the "Listen" button above.

