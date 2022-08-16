© 2022 KSMU Radio
Missouri State Journal
Here's how to define a 'superfood'—and which ones to stock up on this fall.

Published August 16, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT
Pumpkin soup is a colorful, nutrient-rich food.
Pixabay

Health experts say it's best to select food like colorful, in-season fruits and vegetables.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

As fall approaches, there are many in-season, nutrient-rich foods you can add to your diet.

These fall "superfoods" include items from apples to butternut squash to pomegranates and pumpkins.

Registered dietitian Natalie Allen talks about superfoods and highlights a few good choices for the fall. She’s also clinical assistant professor in the Department of Public Health and Sports Medicine at Missouri State University. Play the program by clicking the "Listen" button above.

Read the full audio transcript

Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversitydieteticsNatalie AllenMcQueary College of Health and Human ServicesDepartment of Public Health and Sports Medicine
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the public relations specialist in the office of strategic communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
