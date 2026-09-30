Ozark Greenways, City of Springfield work to 'Ungap the Map'

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Lynn Schirk speaks with Ozark Greenways Chief Operating Officer John Montgomery. He talks about what's happening and how greenways are important to the city. Trails connect communities, provide transportation, improve access and bring people together.

Schirk: $4.3 million in trail funding was recently approved by Springfield City Council. That's a significant investment. What does that decision tell you about what citizens and community leaders are envisioning for the future of Springfield and the region?

Montgomery: Well, I think, first, it tells us that their mission is aligned with ours, that they want to see our community itself connected and then possibly see our communities connected to other communities. We want to be able to safely get to the grocery store, to school, to work without necessarily always having to depend on a car. So, we use the trails to get to our daily places and also occasionally use for recreation. Also, I find it personally nice to be able to leave downtown Springfield and my office in downtown Springfield, and in just five minutes, I can be on a trail next to a creek. And that's just a really good option to have during the day for anybody. I think it also tells us that the community is ready for it and let's get going.

Schirk: When we look at projects like the Chadwick Flyer, the Frisco Highline connector, and the connection between Wilson's Creek and South Creek Greenways, we're really talking about pieces of a much larger network. What becomes possible when those individual pieces begin connecting?

Montgomery: I think we've already seen that happen with neighborhoods like Galloway, for instance, and everything that's happened in that area since the Galloway Creek Greenway was constructed. Also, thinking about the city of Willard and their downtown area that has the Frisco Highline Trail, you see those areas thrive, and we're not really talking about long distances of trail, we're just talking about short segments. So, when you fill a gap, say, between Wilson's Creek Greenway and South Creek Greenway, that provides over 10 miles of connectivity. So, similar to a road or an expressway, the opportunity for housing, businesses, it opens up. It's a connection to people, places and purpose.

Schirk: One thing that really stands out to me is how many different groups have to work together to make all of these projects happen. Citizens, nonprofits, city departments, elected officials, foundations and other community partners. I'm wondering, what does that collaboration look like behind the scenes, and where does citizen involvement make a difference?

Montgomery: We're very fortunate in that we collaborate well here in the Ozarks. That entails a lot of meetings, a lot of coordination, a lot of site visits. In the meantime, we're trying to keep our lights on and keep the audits going and provide a little bit of maintenance to some of the trails. We're at a unique time where there's a lot of capital for big projects, for infrastructure projects, but not the same opportunity for operational funding. Citizens can make a difference by supporting Ozark Greenways through membership or a variety of other methods that we offer. Also, as each of us carve out our little slices of life, no matter how big or small, I still think that vote is huge. Our state just passed the renewal of the state parks, soil and water tax to fund our state parks, and that's going to be great for everyone. I think that vote really makes a difference.

Schirk: Voting matters. I'm curious about Ungap the Map because it sounds like an important part of the bigger picture. Now, you're creating a pipeline of projects that are ready to move when funding becomes available. Why is that kind of advance planning important for our community?

Montgomery: Each of these gaps, which are small distances in between trails that prevent them from being connected, they're gaps for a reason. There's a variety of complications or challenges. It involves, like you were mentioning earlier, all kinds of different departments. And we all have to adopt the different strategic plans or follow the strategic plans that we've already adopted. It's pretty basic. Just make that plan and follow it. Usually these projects are pretty elaborate, so it doesn't just involve Ozark Greenways. There are several pieces that have to fall into place, and everyone has to be willing to listen, talk, share, collaborate.

Schirk: When we talk about democracy, we often focus on elections and government. What do you think...the trail movement can teach us about democracy in action?

Montgomery: I think I'll go back to what I said earlier about that vote, you know. And I'll also circle back to what you first mentioned. Our community approved the 1/4-cent tax in November of 2024, which is making that $4.3 million possible for trail projects and other, you know, enhancing aspects. Beyond that, I think know that you have a voice. Speak up, listen, join the committee, whatever that committee is in your neighborhood, and get out and vote.