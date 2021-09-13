-
This week, host Debbie Good speaks with Mary Kromrey, executive director of Ozarks Greenways.Today’s discussion explores the 30th anniversary of Ozark…
-
Recreation and Green Spaces in the Ozarks-The Final Installation in the Community FocusReport SeriesThis week on Making Democracy Work, we wrap up our series that dives deeper into individual aspects of the 2019 Springfield-Greene County focus report.…
-
Plans are in the works to allow bicyclists and walkers to take an Ozark Greenways trail from S. Scenic all the way to the Springfield Art Museum.A bill…
-
An event in Springfield is focused on getting people to bike, walk or ride the bus to get to where they're going. Bike, Walk and Wheel Week is May…
-
In this segment of Making Democracy Work, Debbie Good talks with Dawn Gardner, board secretary of Ozark Greenways, about the organization and what it…
-
Mary Kromrey has been on the job as head of Ozark Greenways for a few months now. She took over the job of executive director from long-time leader, Terry…
-
This is Bike to Work Week, a time when you’re encouraged to keep the car in the driveway at least one day today through Friday (May 15-19).According to…
-
Three years ago, Missouri Governor Jay Nixon launched the 100 Missouri Miles Challenge after the state was named the Best Trails State by American Trails.…
-
Saturday marked 25 years of recreational advancements in Springfield as Ozark Greenways celebrated the connection of two popular trails.The new Tal's…
-
From the street, it doesn’t look like much. On one side, a privacy fence contains overgrown weeds that resemble mounds of green and yellow spaghetti. On…