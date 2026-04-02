Springfield City Councilman believes ‘small deposits of kindness’ have a big impact
Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.
In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Lynn Schirk speaks with Brandon Jenson, Zone 3 Springfield City Council member.
Jenson talks about his experiences in and passion for civic engagement even before he became a council member.
He invites people to find ways they can make “small investments” in the community, which he says make a big difference.