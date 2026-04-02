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Making Democracy Work

Springfield City Councilman believes ‘small deposits of kindness’ have a big impact

By Lynn Schirk
Published April 2, 2026 at 8:57 AM CDT
Brandon Jenson-Zone 3 Springfield City Council
City of Springfield
Brandon Jenson-Zone 3 Springfield City Council

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Lynn Schirk speaks with Brandon Jenson, Zone 3 Springfield City Council member.

Jenson talks about his experiences in and passion for civic engagement even before he became a council member.

He invites people to find ways they can make “small investments” in the community, which he says make a big difference.

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Making Democracy Work City of SpringfieldSpringfield City CouncilLeague of Women Voters of Southwest MissouriMaking Democracy Work
Lynn Schirk
See stories by Lynn Schirk