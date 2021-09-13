-
For this season's Making A Difference, we're switching gears: through a series of panel discussions that air on KSMU, we'll examine 11 topics of The Community Focus Report for Springfield & Greene County. Listen above to the first episode.
With temperatures forecast in the 90s this weekend, winter seems far away. But those who provide services to Springfield’s homeless are working to make…
This week, host Linda Regan speaks with Troy Powell, director of the NeighborWoods program with the City of Springfield.Today’s discussion explores the…
This week, host Maggie Castrey speaks with Roddey Rogers, manager of water engineering with City Utilities of Springfield.Today’s discussion explores…
The director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said the county is in the middle of a crisis. Katie Towns told Springfield City Council at…
An annual fall festival in Springfield will not go on as planned because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in southwest Missouri due to the delta variant. The…
Kansas City’s mayor has some new ideas for addressing his city’s mental health needs after a visit to Springfield on Friday.Quinton Lucas toured Burrell…
This week, host Debbie Good speaks with Phyllis Ferguson, North Side Advocate and former Zone One City Councilwoman.“I like to call them ‘problem’…
This week, host Lisa Langley speaks with Springfield city clerk Anita Cotter, and Cora Scott, director of public information and civic engagement for City…
All COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, will be lifted in Springfield as of 11:59 p.m. on May 27.Springfield City Council voted eight to zero,…