-
The director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said the county is in the middle of a crisis. Katie Towns told Springfield City Council at…
-
All COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, will be lifted in Springfield as of 11:59 p.m. on May 27.Springfield City Council voted eight to zero,…
-
Springfield City Council voted unanimously Monday night to amend city ordinance to remove requirements to wear face masks outdoors except for gatherings…
-
Springfield’s face covering requirement is now in place through January 9th. Springfield City Council voted to extend the mandate for anyone over age 11…
-
If you would like to run for seats on Springfield City Council, you’ll be able to download informational packets starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, October…
-
Springfield City Council will consider extending the current Road to Recovery phase on October 5. The three-month extension would include the face…
-
Springfield-Greene County Health Department director, Clay Goddard, told Springfield City Council at their meeting Monday night that he met with a city…
-
Springfield City Council is expected to vote soon on a document that outlines what the next few weeks will look like as restrictions to prevent the spread…
-
In a building that’s 126 years old, modern technology will allow Springfield City Council to continue holding public meetings during the coronavirus…
-
Springfield will soon have nowhere to house those arrested on municipal charges but who haven’t yet been sentenced.The city has been housing up to 40…