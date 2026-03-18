Drury University's L.E. Meador Center celebrates 10 years

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Dr. Hueping Chin speaks with Dr. Dan Ponder, professor of political science and director of the L.E. Meador Center at Drury University.

The Meador Center is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Ponder says the center continues to provide a platform for lifelong learning, and it hosts many speakers on topics related to politics and citizenship.

Ponder discusses the Supreme Court and its importance in democracy. He says New York University Law Professor Melissa Murray will talk about the Supreme Court and its role in American life at a local event this spring.

The event on April 9 at 5:30 p.m. is free and open to the public.

