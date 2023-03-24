Outgoing Springfield City Council member reflects on his time in office

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Linda Regan speaks with Andrew Lear, outgoing Springfield Councilman, General Seat C, and former partner with BKD CPAs.

Lear reflects on his council term and shares experiences, common misconceptions and what voters should know ahead of the April 4 Greene County General Municipal Election.

