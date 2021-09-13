-
This week on Making Democracy Work, host Debbie Good speaks with Carolyn Gerdes, current chair of Greene County Park Board, former Springfield City…
Missouri’s secretary of state is moving forward with educating citizens on a new voter ID law that went into effect earlier this month. This comes as…
Candidates for Missouri House of Representatives Districts 132 and 135 will participate in a forum tomorrow night (11/3) in Springfield. The forum is…
In this segment of KSMU's Making Democracy Work series, Ilga Vise talks with Erin Smither, archivist at the Springfield Center of the State Historical…
Crystal Brigman Mahaney talks with Susan Schmalzbauer of Faith Voices of Southwest Missouri and Dr. Danny Chisholm, pastor at University Baptist Heights…
Leslie Carrier talks with Ann Elwell, past president of the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri, about two forums this week focusing on the April…
Officials say mental health services are strong in Greene County, but funding issues continue to hamper early detection and prevent optimal care.That’s…
Randy Hoops talks with Jacque Long, facility planner for the Veteran's Health Care System of the Ozarks, about a community-based outpatient VA clinic to…
Allison Cash talks with Crista Hogan, executive director of the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association, about how to find information about judges…
Allison Cash talks with fellow League of Women Voters members, Ilga Vise and Lisa Langley, about how the public can become informed before the November…