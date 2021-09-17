© 2021 KSMU Radio
Engaging the Community
Third Friday of each month at 7:45 a.m.
Hosted by Jennifer Moore

This monthly program features Missouri State University President Clif Smart discussing the implications of national and international events on the University and local community. Join us as we look at current events and public affairs through a local lens. You can also email topic suggestions for this program.

