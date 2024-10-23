Missouri State University gets ready to start crafting its strategic plan, which will guide it into the future

MSU is asking students, faculty staff, community leaders and more to get involved in the process.

In this episode of Engaging the Community, Missouri State University President Dr. Biff Williams and the co-chairs of the MSU Strategic Planning Committee, Ken Brown and Zora Mulligan, talk about the importance of a strategic plan for the university, what the process of crafting one will look like and who can get involved.

