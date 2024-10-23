© 2024 KSMU Radio
KSMW 90.3 in West Plains is experiencing technical difficulties and is currently broadcasting at low power. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
Education
Engaging the Community

Missouri State University gets ready to start crafting its strategic plan, which will guide it into the future

By Michele Skalicky
Published October 23, 2024 at 10:19 AM CDT
The Missouri State University campus in Springfield, MO (photo taken September 26, 2024).
Michele Skalicky
MSU is asking students, faculty staff, community leaders and more to get involved in the process.

In this episode of Engaging the Community, Missouri State University President Dr. Biff Williams and the co-chairs of the MSU Strategic Planning Committee, Ken Brown and Zora Mulligan, talk about the importance of a strategic plan for the university, what the process of crafting one will look like and who can get involved.

Find out more about MO State's strategic planning process here.

To hear the interview, click on the listen button above.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
