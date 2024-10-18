© 2024 KSMU Radio
News
Engaging the Community

Universities play a key role in the election process

By Michele Skalicky
Published October 18, 2024 at 5:15 AM CDT
Michele Skalicky
At Missouri State, students and others can register to vote and cast a ballot on Election Day.

Missouri State University's Paws to the Polls, a student led organization, encourages MSU students to vote and educates them ahead of Election Day. The university also offers voter registration, and it offers a central polling location where any registered voter may cast a ballot. On November 5, the polling site will move from the Welcome Center to Great Southern Bank Arena.

Other colleges and universities in Springfield are also voter registration sites.

In this episode of Engaging the Community, Missouri State University President Dr. Biff Williams and MSU anthropology professor and faculty coordinator of Paws to the Polls Suzanne Walker-Pacheco discuss the university's role in the election process.

To hear the interview, click on the "listen" button above.

