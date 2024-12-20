MO State President addresses the recent Faculty Senate 'no confidence' vote and discusses the university's legislative priorities

Skalicky: This is engaging the community. I'm Michele Skalicky, KSMU news director, here with Dr. Biff Williams, president of Missouri State University. Today we're going to talk about an important and timely topic — the university's legislative priorities. But first, I need to address an elephant in the room. In November, the Missouri State Faculty Senate voted 36 to 12 on a resolution of no confidence in you following a prank you admitted to while at Utah Tech. The following day, the Board of Governors announced its confidence in you by saying you continue "to be the right person to lead Missouri State." How will you work to earn back the confidence of those who have lost confidence in your ability to be an ethical leader?

Williams: "Well, Michele, first, thanks for having me on the show, and thank you for the question. I really appreciate that. I first want to just address the support of the board. I really appreciate their support moving forward, but I also want to recognize the vote of no confidence and that I realize that that is something serious. I want you and your listeners to understand that I take that seriously, and that's something that I realize that I really need to rebuild some confidence. When I first got here, my goal in charge by the board was to really build relationships. And so I spent a significant amount of time going to faculty, staff, the Senate, the Staff Senate, the Faculty Senate, to alumni, to community members to really build those relationships. And that's what I'm going to continue to do is really build those relationships, focus on that strategic plan where it's our strategic plan. Communication is going to be very key — communicating with Faculty Senate execs, Senate, Senate exec, really focusing on communicating. And that's why this conversation that we're having today is so timely because with the new legislative session comes in, I need to be prepared to really communicate with the campus and let them know what's going to go on with this new legislative session, because things are going to really change."

Skalicky: And that leads us to our next topic, the upcoming Missouri legislative session. You've been working to determine legislative priorities. That is an important part of your job as university president. Try to explain how important it is that you focus on the priorities, and that you get the funding that you need from the state legislature.

Williams: "So we take a considerable amount of time to really identify what the needs are on our campus. And, from operating budget to deferred maintenance to any special projects to equity funding, really understanding what it is that we need to make sure that Missouri State stays competitive and stays an institution of choice for our, our students, our faculty and staff. So it is several months where you look and you have conversations where the deans talk with their faculty, and then they talk with the provost and the other academic vice presidents, and we all are coming together to say 'what is the right mix?' But then there's also coordination with the Coordinating Board of the State of Missouri. And so they are the spokesperson for us, and they help us lobby. And so being coordinated with them is very important, too."

Skalicky: So the state legislative session starts on January 8th. And one of your priorities is to increase MSU's operating appropriation. What specifically would you like to see?

Williams: "So this year, the Coordinating board, in conjunction with our efforts, we have requested a 3% increase in our core funding, which will help us greatly. However, we have this which, we have our benefit program, which is so important, but it increases every year. And so we are going to advocate for an additional 1.7% because of the Mosers, the retirement, it goes up so much that really what we're going to look at is a 4.7% increase because the 3%, if we get the 3% core increase, but we don't have an increase for the Mosers, which is going up a significant amount, it would cut that in half. And so that's what we'll be asking for in the operating budget."

Skalicky: You said in your December 3rd post Words of Williams that you'll also be advocating for fair funding. Tell me what you mean by that. In your opinion, is Missouri State not being fairly funded now?

Williams: "We're one of the the lowest funded per FTE student in the state of Missouri, and we have been for decades. And so right now, the state legislature has put a committee together to look at performance funding, formulaic funding and really looking at how do we properly fund all the institutions of higher education. And so any proposal that comes out that will look at fair funding, we are going to support. And I think it was said last year that any performance funding formula will help Missouri State, and that's the case. I've been on seven of those meetings where as a state, we're trying to figure out what's the best mix for determining funding for universities. And several legislators have been spearheading this. And it's so important that we get out in front of this to say, 'you know, we have X amount per student, but everybody else that are much smaller than us get a lot more funding for our students.'

Skalicky: Another priority for the next legislative session is obtaining one-time MOExcel funding to address workforce needs. What is your fiscal year 2026 MOExcels proposal and how would that funding be used?

Williams: "We're, we're labeling it the workforce, to address workforce needs. And it's primarily in data science. We're asking for 3.5 million to help us with updating Cheek Hall. As you know, Cheek Hall is a top priority for us to make sure that we have interdisciplinary labs that we have proper equipment for the data science and computer science areas. And so we know that there's a huge workforce shortage there. And if we obtain the $3.5 million, we'll be able to better improve Cheek Hall, thus have more students, and then we'll be able to decrease those workforce shortages."

Skalicky: All right. Is there anything else we need to know about your work to obtain funds from the state legislature?

Williams: "I think it's about relationships with the state legislators. They have been very kind. When I first came here, I had a list of about 25 legislators, and I texted them the first day and just said, I'm Biff Williams, I'm the new president of Missouri State and just wanted to introduce myself and give you my cell phone. And 100% of them responded. And so it says a lot about Missouri State. It says a lot about our faculty, staff and students and the respect that previous leaders have had with the legislature. I think the legislators here are our advocates, and we're fortunate to have them in place."