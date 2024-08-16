New Missouri State University President Dr. Biff Williams gets acquainted with campus and the community

Dr. Richard "Biff" Williams (he prefers to be called Biff) is the new president of Missouri State University, and he's hit the ground running since he began on July 1.

In this episode of Engaging the Community, he talks about adjusting to life in a new city and about what he's been busy with this summer as he learns the job and meets new people.

He discusses goals given to him by the Missouri State University Board of Governors, and he weighs in on Springfield-style cashew chicken.

