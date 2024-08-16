© 2024 KSMU Radio
Engaging the Community

New Missouri State University President Dr. Biff Williams gets acquainted with campus and the community

By Michele Skalicky
Published August 16, 2024 at 7:40 AM CDT
Missouri State University sign on the southwest side of campus (photo taken August 15, 2024).
Michele Skalicky
Missouri State University sign on the southwest side of campus (photo taken August 15, 2024).

Dr. Williams began the job on July 1.

Dr. Richard "Biff" Williams (he prefers to be called Biff) is the new president of Missouri State University, and he's hit the ground running since he began on July 1.

In this episode of Engaging the Community, he talks about adjusting to life in a new city and about what he's been busy with this summer as he learns the job and meets new people.

He discusses goals given to him by the Missouri State University Board of Governors, and he weighs in on Springfield-style cashew chicken.

You can hear the interview by clicking the "listen" button above.

Engaging the Community Missouri State UniversityMissouri State University President Dr. Richard "Biff" Williams
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
