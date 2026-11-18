Through education, James River Basin Partnership connects people with the waterways they protect
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In this episode of Growing the Ozarks, Kelly speaks with Brooke Widmar, education outreach manager with James River Basin Partnership and member of the Springfield Plateau Master Naturalists.
James River Basin Partnership is a local non-profit working to improve and protect the James River Watershed, which covers almost a million acres spanning from Marshfield to Kimberling City, and as wide as Cassville to Seymour.
Widmar shares details about the work the organization does throughout the James River basin area.