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Growing the Ozarks

It's black walnut season in Missouri!

By Kelly McGowan
Published October 21, 2026 at 9:45 AM CDT
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Walnut Research Plot
University of Missouri Extension
Walnut Research Plot

In this episode of Growing the Ozarks, Kelly speaks with her University of Missouri Extension colleague Clayton Tunnell about the black walnut harvest.

The Eastern black walnut is a native Missouri tree. It is so plentiful that Missouri supplies the majority of the world supply of black walnuts. Black walnut is valued in the lumber and timber industry and the walnuts themselves can be sold or kept for personal use.

Selling black walnuts is a tradition in the Ozarks. Hammons Products Company has hulling stations around the area where collected walnuts can be sold for $14 per 100 pounds after hulling.

Black Walnuts
University of Missouri Extension
Black Walnuts

Growing the Ozarks
Kelly McGowan
Kelly McGowan has been with University of Missouri Extension for 12 years and serves as a Field Specialist in Horticulture working with home gardeners and commercial fruit and vegetable producers in southwest Missouri. Areas of concentration include vegetable production, soil fertility, pollinator education, sustainable home landscapes, and serving as coordinator for local Master Gardener and Master Naturalist chapters. Research interests include elderberries, commercial lavender production, commercial garlic production, grafted tomato plant production, and cut flower production.
See stories by Kelly McGowan