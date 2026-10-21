It's black walnut season in Missouri!

The Eastern black walnut is a native Missouri tree. It is so plentiful that Missouri supplies the majority of the world supply of black walnuts. Black walnut is valued in the lumber and timber industry and the walnuts themselves can be sold or kept for personal use.

Selling black walnuts is a tradition in the Ozarks. Hammons Products Company has hulling stations around the area where collected walnuts can be sold for $14 per 100 pounds after hulling.