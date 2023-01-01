With over 10 years of experience working in higher education and nonprofit agencies to mobilize assets address campus/community needs, extensive knowledge in community engagement, and a passion for cultural development and inclusive education, Kunti Bentley currently serves as Director of Project HEAL, a grant funded program to reduce interpersonal violence on the campuses of Missouri State University and Ozarks Technical Community College in Springfield, MO.

Centering her work on the critical need for developing educational programs from an intersectional lens that are culturally responsive, culturally sensitive, and culturally relevant, Kunti advocates for utilizing a multi-disciplinary, community centered approach to affect culture change. She serves on several community nonprofit boards for organizations such as A Girl Like Me Network, Springfield Sister Cities, and Grupo Latinoamericano. Kunti is also an adjunct instructor of Communication at OTC.