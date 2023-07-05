Brave Talks: Introduction/Scope of the Problem

Kunti and Charity discuss the issue of domestic violence, its prevalence, and impact on our community. They expose some of the misperceptions surrounding domestic violence and the factors that increase risk of violence for a community. Executive Director of the Greene County Family Justice Center, Jamie Willis, joins the conversation.

Jamie Willis, Director of Operations for the Greene County Family Justice Center

Jamie Willis is the Director of Operations for the Greene County Family Justice Center, a center providing coordinated and comprehensive survivor-centered services to victims of domestic, sexual and family violence. Jamie received her B.A. in Public Sociology from Missouri State University, her M.A. in Social Change and Governance from Colorado State University, and has over a decade of experience in development and management of community-based, collaborative projects with a focus on serving vulnerable populations. Jamie serves on several community task forces, including the Family Violence Task Force and the Greene County Sexual Assault Response Team, and she is the current Chair of the Greene County Domestic Violence Board.

Local Resources:

The Greene County Family Justice Center

The Victim Center

Harmony House

Project HEAL

Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence

Project HEAL at OTC

Local Crisis Hotline: 417-864-SAFE (7233)

National Resources:

Abuse in Disability Communities

Victims With Disabilities

Esperanza United

StrongHearts Native Helpline

U.S. Department of Justice-Violence Against American Indian and Alaska Native Women and Men

Domestic Violence Awareness Among Native Americans

Office for Victims of Crime: Serving Communities of Color

A Layered Look at Domestic Violence in the Black Community

Stalking Prevention, Awareness, and Resource Center

National Sexual Violence Resource Center

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7223 (SAFE)

StrongHearts Native Helpline: 1-844-7NATIVE (762-8483)

Find Harmony House and Project HEAL on social media:

Project HEAL on Facebook

Project HEAL on Instagram

Harmony House on Facebook

Harmony House on Instagram

Contact Kunti Bentley: kuntibentley@missouristate.edu

Contact Charity Jordan: charityj@myharmonyhouse.org

Contact Jamie Willis: jwillis@greenecountymo.gov

