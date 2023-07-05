© 2023 KSMU Radio
News
Brave Talks

Brave Talks: Introduction/Scope of the Problem

By Kunti Bentley,
Charity Jordan
Published July 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT
The Greene County Family Justice Center
Kunti and Charity discuss the issue of domestic violence, its prevalence, and impact on our community. They expose some of the misperceptions surrounding domestic violence and the factors that increase risk of violence for a community. Executive Director of the Greene County Family Justice Center, Jamie Willis, joins the conversation.

Jamie Willis, Director of Operations for the Greene County Family Justice Center
Jamie Willis is the Director of Operations for the Greene County Family Justice Center, a center providing coordinated and comprehensive survivor-centered services to victims of domestic, sexual and family violence. Jamie received her B.A. in Public Sociology from Missouri State University, her M.A. in Social Change and Governance from Colorado State University, and has over a decade of experience in development and management of community-based, collaborative projects with a focus on serving vulnerable populations. Jamie serves on several community task forces, including the Family Violence Task Force and the Greene County Sexual Assault Response Team, and she is the current Chair of the Greene County Domestic Violence Board.

Local Resources:
The Greene County Family Justice Center

The Victim Center

Harmony House

Project HEAL

Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence

Project HEAL at OTC

Local Crisis Hotline: 417-864-SAFE (7233)

National Resources:
Abuse in Disability Communities

Victims With Disabilities

Esperanza United

StrongHearts Native Helpline

U.S. Department of Justice-Violence Against American Indian and Alaska Native Women and Men

Domestic Violence Awareness Among Native Americans

Office for Victims of Crime: Serving Communities of Color

A Layered Look at Domestic Violence in the Black Community

Stalking Prevention, Awareness, and Resource Center

National Sexual Violence Resource Center

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7223 (SAFE)

StrongHearts Native Helpline: 1-844-7NATIVE (762-8483)

Find Harmony House and Project HEAL on social media:
Project HEAL on Facebook
Project HEAL on Instagram
Harmony House on Facebook
Harmony House on Instagram

Contact Kunti Bentley: kuntibentley@missouristate.edu

Contact Charity Jordan: charityj@myharmonyhouse.org

Contact Jamie Willis: jwillis@greenecountymo.gov

Brave Talks
Kunti Bentley
With over 10 years of experience working in higher education and nonprofit agencies to mobilize assets address campus/community needs, extensive knowledge in community engagement, and a passion for cultural development and inclusive education, Kunti Bentley currently serves as Director of Project HEAL, a grant funded program to reduce interpersonal violence on the campuses of Missouri State University and Ozarks Technical Community College in Springfield, MO.<br/><br/>Centering her work on the critical need for developing educational programs from an intersectional lens that are culturally responsive, culturally sensitive, and culturally relevant, Kunti advocates for utilizing a multi-disciplinary, community centered approach to affect culture change. She serves on several community nonprofit boards for organizations such as A Girl Like Me Network, Springfield Sister Cities, and Grupo Latinoamericano. Kunti is also an adjunct instructor of Communication at OTC.<br/>
See stories by Kunti Bentley
Charity Jordan
Charity Jordan is the Prevention Education Coordinator for Harmony House. She’s worked for many years as an educator and presenter. She served as a member of an inaugural diversity, equity and inclusion council for an international organization. Charity was appointed as a member of the Mayor’s Commission on Human Rights where she serves as Communications Officer. Reach her at charityj@myharmonyhouse.org.
See stories by Charity Jordan