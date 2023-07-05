Brave Talks: Introduction/Scope of the Problem
Kunti and Charity discuss the issue of domestic violence, its prevalence, and impact on our community. They expose some of the misperceptions surrounding domestic violence and the factors that increase risk of violence for a community. Executive Director of the Greene County Family Justice Center, Jamie Willis, joins the conversation.
Jamie Willis is the Director of Operations for the Greene County Family Justice Center, a center providing coordinated and comprehensive survivor-centered services to victims of domestic, sexual and family violence. Jamie received her B.A. in Public Sociology from Missouri State University, her M.A. in Social Change and Governance from Colorado State University, and has over a decade of experience in development and management of community-based, collaborative projects with a focus on serving vulnerable populations. Jamie serves on several community task forces, including the Family Violence Task Force and the Greene County Sexual Assault Response Team, and she is the current Chair of the Greene County Domestic Violence Board.
Local Resources:
The Greene County Family Justice Center
Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence
Local Crisis Hotline: 417-864-SAFE (7233)
National Resources:
Abuse in Disability Communities
U.S. Department of Justice-Violence Against American Indian and Alaska Native Women and Men
Domestic Violence Awareness Among Native Americans
Office for Victims of Crime: Serving Communities of Color
A Layered Look at Domestic Violence in the Black Community
Stalking Prevention, Awareness, and Resource Center
National Sexual Violence Resource Center
National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7223 (SAFE)
StrongHearts Native Helpline: 1-844-7NATIVE (762-8483)
